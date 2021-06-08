GWR on track for million-tonne milestone

GWR Group has embarked on its goal to ship one million tonnes of iron ore by December 2021.

The company completed its fourth shipment of iron ore from the C4 operation, part of the Wiluna West project in Western Australia on May 16, which included 52,990 wet metric tonnes of iron ore.

In April, the miner suffered shipment setbacks due to impacts from cyclone Seroja on port activity.

However, GWR is now on track to ship two vessels, with the first to set sail between June 8 and 10 and the second likely to embark between June 22 and 26.

From June, GWG has anticipated it will begin to ship twice a month, which will allow it to export one million tonnes by December 2021, which is part of the company’s stage one production target at the C4 deposit.

GWR ships its iron ore from the Port of Geraldton in Western Australia.

The company has also signed an agreement with a privately owned haulage and logistics group to underpin GWR’s haulage operations at Geraldton.

Haulage volumes have surpassed its daily target of 2700 tonnes of iron ore.

GWR chairman Gary Lyons said the company is committed to increasing production, haulage and exports of its iron ore.

Lyons said GWR will also look to expand its stage two C4 pit following a review, with the stage one and stage two pits to extract approximately 3.2 million tonnes of iron ore.

“Following a significant review process for stage two, it became evident with mining and processing efficiencies in particular, it was economically logical to expand stage one and combine it with stage two,” he said.

“I am pleased that we are able to build on the success we have seen for stage one with Pilbara Resource Group continuing to deliver mining crushing and haulage services, and now the recent addition to our haulage capacity will underpin our stage two expansion with the support we were seeking in that critical area.”