GWR detonates C4 iron ore mine

GWR Group performed its first production blast at the C4 iron ore mine in Western Australia last week.

The company has now officially commenced mining operations at the site, edging it significantly closer to becoming the next ASX-listed iron ore producer.

Concurrently, GWR received a formal mining works approval from the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, which was required to commence crushing and screening activities.

GWR has engaged its alliance partner Pilbara Resources Group for the first stage of operations, covering 1 million tonnes of C4’s 21.6 million tonne mineral resource.

The company will produce a high grade, low impurity iron ore, with an average grade of 60.7 per cent iron.

Company chairman Gary Lyons said he was excited that production mining operations had commenced at the site.

“The first production drill blasting commenced on 3rd December (and) was undertaken by experienced operator Dynamic Drill and Blast,” Lyons said.

“This is a significant and historic milestone for the company, moving GWR one step closer to becoming the next iron ore producer on the ASX.

“With production mining operations having commenced and with the current buoyant iron ore price, we are eager to meet our target of first ore shipment in early 2021 and exploit this strong commodity cycle.”

Now mining activities have begun, GWR is updating its resource model into a mining model, completing new pit optimisations and preparing the final pit designs and scheduling.

It has also completed more than 65 per cent of the northern haulage road and has started construction of the intersection of the haul road with the Goldfields Highway, which is on track to be completed mid-December.

Once complete, GWR can start haulage operations at the site.