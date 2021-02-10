GWR completes first iron ore shipment

Golden West Resources (GWR) has embarked on its maiden iron ore shipment, overcoming wet weather and haulage issues.

The shipment includes 52,425 tonnes of premium high-grade lump iron ore that was mined from the C4 iron ore project, part of the Wiluna West project in Western Australia.

The cargo ship Panafrican has set sail from the Port of Geraldton to deliver the iron ore to offtake partner Pacific Minerals.

The Hong Kong-based mineral and metal trader has signed an agreement with GWR for one million tonnes of production and sales from C4.

GWR chairman Gary Lyons said the maiden shipment had overcome a number of challenges to reach a significant milestone.

“I am delighted to inform shareholders the cargo vessel Panafrican successfully set sail yesterday with 52,425 tonnes of premium high-grade lump iron ore,” he said.

The shipment was completed off the back of haulage issues, a tidal surge event, maintenance outage and severe weather that shut the haulage road.

“However, despite these challenges we successfully navigated our way towards this historic event for shareholders, which has been many years in the making,” Lyons said.

“The GWR board is delighted that our vision to become an ASX listed iron ore producer has come to fruition and we look forward to ramping up operations.”

The C4 iron ore project has a mineral resources estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7 per cent iron.

GWR is expecting to secure a vessel for its next iron ore shipment shortly.