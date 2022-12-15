GRT plans to export world-leading dust control practices to multiple countries

Dust suppression specialist Global Road Technology (GRT) is seeking to apply elements of the Queensland government’s new Code of Practice for managing silica dust exposure across its operations worldwide as it seeks to build its reputation as world leaders in the field.

GRT plans to incorporate elements of the managing respirable crystalline silica dust exposure in construction and manufacturing of construction elements Code of Practice 2022 as part of its ‘whole-of-site’ approach to dust mitigation strategies and educate its clients about the benefits of applying this approach as a baseline standard for worker safety.

For GRT, what the Code of Practice provides is one of the highest legislative frameworks for worker safety on construction or mining sites to operate within.

The company can then showcase this standard to existing and new international clients as its baseline standard when providing or promoting its services as a complementary tool to highlight that the company is meeting the highest possible safety standards to protect workers and communities alike.

“Our core focus as a business over the past decade has been on developing products and services that provide ‘whole-of-site’ dust mitigation controls designed to stop the spread of particulate pollution and what this Code of Practice achieves for us is showcasing that we meet some of the highest legislative requirements possible to protect workers,” GRT chief executive officer Troy Adams said.

“It aligns with our entire philosophy as a business to eliminate the spread of particulate pollution and we can showcase to international clients that are practices meet some of the highest safety standards possible when it comes to stopping the spread of crystalline silica particles.

“Our innovative product suite has seen GRT emerge as a national leader in the development of infrastructure and process solutions for Australian industry and we can use this Code of Practice as a tool when promoting our services in new markets within Africa, Asia and South America to highlight to international partners that worker safety is paramount in everything that we do.”

Approved by Industrial Relations Minister, the Managing respirable crystalline silica dust exposure in construction and manufacturing of construction elements Code of Practice 2022 will commence in Queensland on May 1 2023.

It will apply to construction work as well as the manufacture of materials such as bricks, blocks, tiles, mortar and concrete with a key focus on dust control methods that prevent silica dust from being generated or being released into the air, including water suppression and on-tool dust extraction.

Companies will need to meet these requirements to perform duties in these fields with the focus on worker safety being driven by rising cases of the deadly lung disease silicosis caused by exposure to silica dust.

According to Adams, GRT’s innovative product suite of dust suppression non-toxic chemical applications twinned with its engineered dosing and application techniques sees it well-placed to meet the requirements of the new Code of Practice, while also giving the company another way to showcase to new and existing clients its commitment to the safety of workers.

“Over the past decade of us operating we have seen awareness grow about the dangers of particulate pollution caused by elements like respirable crystalline silica dust to workers and communities,” Adams said.

“For us as a company as a business our advantage lies in that applying ‘whole of site’ dust management strategies for 10 years now and have the products and services that can literally stop dust at its source to protect the health and safety of workers and their communities alike.

“In some respects the significant investment we’ve made is vindicated by the focus of government around the dangers of silica dust and we are in the position to utilise this and our meeting of these requirements as a way to promote our products and services globally as a firm that is committed to protecting workers from the dangers of deadly lung diseases by stopping dust at its source.”