GroundProbe unveils its first reactive geohazard monitor

GroundProbe has released the RGR-Velox, an advanced doppler radar for real-time reactive geohazard monitor that detects tailings dam breaches, slope failures, landslides and avalanches.

The system detects, tracks and alerts for geohazards in real time to enhance safety and response time by providing a warning of a breach or collapse.

The RGR-Velox is the company’s first reactive monitoring product and was created out of the company’s research and development, and product development programs.

According to GroundProbe, the RGR-Velox is the highest precision, fastest scanning and longest range doppler radar available.

GroundProbe chief executive officer David Noon said the company’s customer focus allowed it to develop the innovative solution.

“GroundProbe already has the industry’s broadest range of geotechnical monitoring technologies and services, yet we continually strive to design and develop new solutions to best meet our customers’ needs,” he said.

“This technology was a true collaboration between many facets of our organisation, a valued customer and a key partner.

“By having our customers actively participate in our product development process, we are able to co-create value and produce the most beneficial solution offering.”

The RGR-Velox also features GroundProbe’s safety-critical software alarming and systems to further enhance the solution.

According to GroundProbe vice president technology Fernanda Carrera, the solution delivers a new standard in geohazard monitoring.

“The RGR-Velox sweep-scans an entire area instantly, much like taking a radar photograph, to capture actionable information as it happens and provide new details of the scene every 0.25 seconds,” she said.

“Perhaps most impressive is the device’s ability to differentiate and locate small moving objects with precise accuracy, even when moving at just 0.05 metres per second.

“Its alarming capabilities are completely customisable, ensuring users are empowered to design alarms tailored entirely to their specific site challenges and conditions.”

GroundProbe is a subsidiary of Orica.