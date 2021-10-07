Greenbushes construction planned for third plant

Talison Lithium will soon have its chemical-grade processing plant 3 (CGP3) constructed at the Greenbushes mine in Western Australia, following a contracted awarded to Lycopodium.

The engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services contract will continue a long-standing relationship between the companies at Greenbushes.

It involves engineering and design, including earthworks, civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation work, while the contractor is currently in the design and pre-mobilisation phase.

Lycopodium managing director Peter De Leo said his company enjoyed playing a part in the development of a significant mine like Greenbushes.

“We have been working in partnership with Talison for a number of years now, and having supported them through the development phases to optimise the CGP3 project, it is very pleasing to see it is now progressing to implementation,” De Leo said.

Talison Lithium is a joint venture (JV) between a Tianqi Lithium/IGO JV (51 per cent) and Albemarle (49 per cent).

Lycopodium previously worked with Talison on another PECM services contract for the new Mine Services Area (MSA) project.

Greenbushes contains the world’s largest known and highest grade deposit of lithium mineral spodumene.

The mine’s chemical grade plant 2 was restarted in July which took the operation’s processing capacity to 1.34 million tonnes per annum of lithium concentrate.

The commissioning of the Greenbushes tailings retreatment project (TRP) is scheduled for completion early next year and is being delivered by a 40/60 JV between Lycopodium and Monadelphous, which is called Mondium.

The engineering, design and procurement contract for the TRP was awarded to Mondium in May 2019 for a value of $100 million.

These developments are part of ongoing development by Talison to improve the output of the mine and build upon a history of projects from previous owners since first production in 1983.