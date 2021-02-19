Greatland targets next Havieron-style discovery

Greatland Gold has applied for an exploration license that holds a similar magnetic target to the Havieron project in the Paterson Region of Western Australia.

Greatland stated that the Canning exploration license would open the door to the company’s focus on finding Tier 1 gold-copper deposits.

The Canning exploration license is around 175 kilometres south east of Greatland’s Havieron joint venture project with Newcrest Mining.

No previous drill testing of the magnetic target has been recorded.

Greatland chief executive Shaun Day said the license would expand the company’s hold on the Paterson region.

“We are pleased to apply for the new Canning licence which will expand our footprint in the Paterson region and build on our exploration momentum in this region,” he said.

“The licence application area contains the bulk of a large magnetic ‘bullseye’ anomaly similar to the one located over the Havieron deposit.

“This fits in with our strategy of seeking to discover Tier 1 gold-copper deposits. We look forward to reporting progress on the application in due course.”

The Canning exploration license spans over a 114 square-kilometre area.

Greatland plans to compile and review historical exploration data from the region ahead of the granting of the license.