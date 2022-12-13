Grassfire halts production at Mt Isa zinc mine

Hundreds of workers have been evacuated from Glencore’s George Fisher mine as firefighters battle to contain a major grassfire.

Staff members were removed from the site due to concerns regarding smoke inhalation, Glencore confirmed.

The George Fisher zinc mine is located 20km outside Mount Isa in north-west Queensland.

The grassfire has been burning since December 11 and has burnt through nearly 3500 hectares. At one point on Monday, the fire was 4km long by 1km wide.

Sweltering temperatures of more than 40°C have seen firefighting crews struggle to contain the blaze.

Glencore has said the fire did not pose an immediate threat to people and infrastructure, but there was a risk that smoke could infiltrate the mine and compromise working conditions.

“In line with our emergency procedures we have taken precautionary steps to evacuate employees from George Fisher Mine due to potential for smoke ingress into the underground mine,” the company said in a statement.

“(The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service) is on-site actively working to manage the fire to ensure that people and infrastructure is protected.

“Our key priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees and community.”

The grassfire broke out on a haul road between George Fisher mine and Mount Isa mines.

George Fisher is described as “one of the largest and most complex underground zinc, lead and silver operations in Australia”.

Named after former chairman of Mount Isa Mines, Sir George Fisher, the mine was officially opened in 2000.