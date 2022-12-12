Grange to take back Southdown project

Grange Resources has entered into a binding agreement with its joint venture partner, SRT Australia, to re-acquire SRT’s 30 per cent interest in the Southdown magnetite project in Western Australia.

Upon completion of the transaction, Grange will hold 100 per cent ownership in the project.

Grange will provides SRT with a cash amount, the right to future off-take, and cancellation of future royalty obligations.

Grange has also entered into an off-take rights agreement with Sojitz Corporation to provide it with rights to acquire up to 30 per cent of future Southdown project production at market prices for a period of 20 years plus options for additional 20 years.

Grange chief executive Honglin Zhao believes that Southdown remains a world-class project, with the ability to contribute to a less CO2-intensive steel manufacturing industry.

“The current intention is to develop the project and target the earliest delivery of the product to market. One hundred per cent ownership of 1.2 billion tonnes of high-quality mineral resources, including ore reserves of 388 million tonnes, is in keeping with our plan to grow and diversify our operations into a multi-asset business,” he said.

“Grange’s re-acquisition of SRT’s interest in the Project is the beginning of a new chapter for the project as well as for Grange. Southdown is a world-class magnetite deposit with the potential to deliver high-grade concentrate with low impurities, which would make the product suitable for Direct Reduction (DR) grade iron ore pellets.

“These attributes and specifications are expected to be in strong demand as the product can greatly contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions in the steel manufacturing process and provide an important ingredient in the production of green steel.”

The project is an advanced project with more than 1.2b tonnes of high-quality mineral resources, including ore reserves of 388mt.

Grange Resources is Australia’s most experienced magnetite producer, with more than 55 years of mining and production from its Savage River mine in Tasmania that has a projected mine life beyond 2040. Grange produces high-quality iron ore pellets with low levels of impurities that support reduced environmental impacts for end users.