GR Engineering wins further Saracen contract work

Saracen Mineral Holdings has contracted GR Engineering Services to complete additional works at the Thunderbox and Carosue Dam gold projects in Western Australia, worth a combined $29 million.

The new projects include an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Thunderbox paste plant project.

GR Engineering will design, install and commission the 150-cubic-metre-per-hour paste backfill plant. It will start the project immediately and expects to complete the work in the first half of the 2021 calendar year.

The company will also complete works at the existing Thunderbox processing infrastructure, as well as works at a new remote paste plant location.

Saracen has also contracted GR Engineering to install a paste pump at the Karari paste plant at Carosue Dam, as the gold miner continues to expand the operations plant.

Once complete, the paste pump will distribute paste to the Whirling Dervish underground mine.

GR Engineering managing director Geoff Jones said the company “is pleased to have been awarded the EPC contract for the Thunderbox paste plant project and the variation works for the Carosue Dam operations expansion project.”

“GR Engineering has now worked with Saracen on three key projects in the last two years and we look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with one of Australia’s leading gold producers.”