GR Engineering to build Bellevue processing plant

GR Engineering Services has been awarded a preliminary works agreement for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the one million tonnes per annum gold processing plant and associated infrastructure for the Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia.

GR Engineering will immediately commence design engineering services and ordering of long lead and design critical path equipment, including the ball mill, crushing equipment, screens agitators, leach and tailings thickeners, prior to entering into an EPC contract.

Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons said GR Engineering knew the project well from its work during the study phase.

“GR Engineering is one of the most recognised and reputable name in the Australian gold processing industry,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to have another Tier 1 business involved in the development and construction phase.

‘’Commencing manufacturing of these long-lead critical components of our processing plant de-risks the construction schedule and puts Bellevue on the pathway to first gold in the second half of 2023.

“The appetite among leading contractors and suppliers to be involved with our project speaks volumes about its strong future”.

GR Engineering managing director Geoff Jones said the project further enhanced GR Engineering’s reputation as the leading gold EPC contractor in Australia.

“GR Engineering continues to build its pipeline of work in FY23 and future years,” he said.