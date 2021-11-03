GR Engineering secures work around the country

GR Engineering Services has won a number of works from Bluestone Mines Tasmania for a combined value of $31.7 million.

Bluestones Mines is an equal joint venture between Metals X and Chinese-based Yunnan Tin Parksong Australia Holdings (YTPAH) which owns the Renison Tin operations in Tasmania.

Renison is Australia’s largest tin producer and GR Engineering will enable its growth with an engineering, procurement and construction contract (EPC).

The EPC encompasses the design, supply, installation and commissioning of a new paste backfill plant at Renison.

Front-end design work has already been completed on this project and will be worth $23.9 million in total.

GR Engineering managing director Geoff Jones said the contract was enabled by a close partnership between the companies.

“GR Engineering has been pleased to support Bluestone Mines on multiple projects over the last two years and has developed a strong working relationship with management and the on-site team,” Jones said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Bluestone Mines using our team in Queensland and Tasmania.”

An EPC contract was also signed for Bluestone’s HV (high-voltage) upgrade project at its existing main switchyard.

The design, supply and installation of new transformers and switchgear will be worth $7.8 million to GR Engineering.

The contract continued a purple patch for GR Engineering after it recently secured another EPC deal with Western Areas at its Cosmos nickel operations in Western Australia.

This will be worth $48 million at the 900,000 tonne per annum operation and will be complete by the end of 2022.

The operation had recently produced first ore and will now be stockpiled until the new concentrator is complete for processing.