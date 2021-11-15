Golding and CS Energy extend Kogan Creek contract

NRW Holding’s wholly-owned subsidiary Golding Contractors has signed a contract with Aberdare Collieries, a subsidiary of CS Energy, to extend the current contract mining agreement (CMA) at Kogan Creek mine in Queensland’s Darling Downs beyond 30 June 2022.

Under the terms of the CMA, the term is extended four years to 2026, with CS Energy also having the option to extend the contract for up to another four years to 2030.

The contract value for the initial four-year extension is $150 million.

“This extended agreement is the longest continuous contract in Golding’s proud history,” NRW chief executive officer and managing director Jules Pemberton said.

“Golding has now successfully negotiated four contract extensions with four different clients in the last six months demonstrating the business’ goal to work with our clients to deliver sustained value.”

Golding will continue to employ around 70 people at the mine, most of which are local residents from Chinchilla or broader south-east Queensland regions.

The contract extension represents the third mining contract term and life-of-mine to date for Golding and CS Energy at Kogan Creek mine, with Golding performing the civil works in 2006 before mining commenced in 2007.

Under the contract extension, all major plant and equipment will be supplied by Golding requiring a total new capital spend of approximately $11 million in the first year.

All remaining fleet required is currently operating onsite and is Golding owned.

NRW is a leading provider of diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia.

NRW employs approximately 7000 people across over 100 projects around Australia for clients across the resources, infrastructure, industrial engineering, maintenance and urban subdivision sectors.