Golden start to Mineral Hill quarter

Kingston Resources‘ Mineral Hill mine in NSW couldn’t have wished for a better start to the first two months of the September quarter, recording significant increases in gold production.

The ramp-up of the tailings storage facility (TSF) processing operation delivered a monthly gold production record in July, only to be subsequently exceeded in August to deliver a further production high.

Both grade and recovery have increased as mining moves deeper into the TSF, while throughput rates continue to benefit from reduced rainfall relative to the June quarter months. The average tonnage processed for July and August equates to an annual mining rate of 670,000 tonnes per annum.

Also in August, the Mineral Hill team produced its 100th gold bar from the TSF project, which represented a significant milestone for the company.

The miner is developing a five-year mine plan at Mineral Hill with work underway to expedite mine production, including resource and reserve updates at the Pearse and SOZ deposits, mine design work, and plant refurbishment studies.