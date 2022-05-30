Gold Road ups the ante on DGO

Gold Road Resources has lifted its offer to snap up the outstanding ordinary shares of DGO Gold.

The Improved Offer consideration is 2.25 Gold Road shares for every DGO Share outstanding, and is best and final and will not be increased in the absence of either:

a competing proposal

or an announcement being made which Gold Road considers is or is likely to be a material positive change to the operational or financial circumstances in respect of DGO or its investment entities (De Grey, Yandal and Dacian)

or a proposed change in control of any of DGO’s investment entities is announced.

Gold Road said its Improved Offer provides DGO shareholders an attractive and significant premium to the unaffected DGO share price.

Gold Road is an established mid-tier Australian gold producer with a Tier 1 mine through its 50 pr cent interest in Gruyere, and exploration projects in the underexplored and highly prospective Yamarna Greenstone Belt in Western Australia’s north-eastern Goldfields.

Additionally, through an interest in Gold Road, the Offer enables DGO shareholders to retain exposure to DGO’s underlying assets.