Gruyere JV pushes through milling challenges

Joint venture (JV) partners Gold Road Resources and Gold Fields are on track to meet their 2020 production guidance at the Gruyere mine in Western Australia despite downtime due to a ball mill failure.

The JV worked to re-configure the milling circuit as the plant transitioned to fresh rock processing, following a previous failure relating to a ball mill motor late in the quarter.

This occurred during a restart of the processing facility after a scheduled maintenance shutdown late in the quarter.

The failure meant Gruyere’s plant utilisation was below target, at 97 per cent, due to the additional downtime.

Despite this, the JV processed 1.9 million tonnes of ore at a head grade of 1.03 grams per tonne of gold and a recovery of 91.5 per cent for 55,919 ounces of gold produced during the September quarter.

Gold Road Resources anticipates a stronger quarter during December 2020, aligning with the company’s annual guidance of 250,000 to 270,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1250 to $1350 per ounce.

During September, Gold Road’s AISC for Gruyere was $1488, with the higher price attributed to the mine transitioning from oxide to fresh rock ore processing.

Throughout the quarter, Gold Road continued its strategy of discovering new gold deposits within the Yamarna Belt in Western Australia.

During September, Gold Road conducted diamond drilling over 3295 metres and 12 holes, reverse circulation drilling over 7265 metres and 55 holes and aircore drilling over 38,323 metres and 784 holes.

Gold Road has identified promising new targets in the southern project area including at Kingston, intersecting one metre at 10.39 grams per tonne of gold from 181.1 metres.