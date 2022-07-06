Gold Road paved with glitter

News

An aerial shot of the Gruyere site. Image: Gold Road Resources.

Latest News

The Gruyere joint venture in Western Australia has produced a record 85,676 ounces of gold (100 per cent basis) during the June quarter.

The project is a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road Resources and Gruyere Mining, a member of Gold Fields, which manages and operates the Gruyere gold mine.

Gruyere ore tonnes processed totalled 2.4 million tonnes at a head grade of 1.22 g/t gold and a gold recovery of 91.3 per cent, the highest quarterly throughput and highest average head grade achieved at Gruyere to date.

Production rates remain in line with annual guidance of 300,000–340,000 ounces.

Gold Road and Gruyere have to date had no material impact on gold production from COVID-19.

Gold Road’s gold sales totalled a record 44,526 ounces at an average price of $2496 per ounce and included delivery of 8700 ounces at an average price of $1977 per ounce into forward sales contracts.

About Ray Chan

Editor of industrial titles and mastheads with Prime Creative Media. Publications include Rail Express and Australian Mining (web content).

To keep up to date with Australian Mining, subscribe to our free email newsletters delivered straight to your inbox. Click here.

Related Stories