Gold Road paved with glitter

The Gruyere joint venture in Western Australia has produced a record 85,676 ounces of gold (100 per cent basis) during the June quarter.

The project is a 50:50 joint venture between Gold Road Resources and Gruyere Mining, a member of Gold Fields, which manages and operates the Gruyere gold mine.

Gruyere ore tonnes processed totalled 2.4 million tonnes at a head grade of 1.22 g/t gold and a gold recovery of 91.3 per cent, the highest quarterly throughput and highest average head grade achieved at Gruyere to date.

Production rates remain in line with annual guidance of 300,000–340,000 ounces.

Gold Road and Gruyere have to date had no material impact on gold production from COVID-19.

Gold Road’s gold sales totalled a record 44,526 ounces at an average price of $2496 per ounce and included delivery of 8700 ounces at an average price of $1977 per ounce into forward sales contracts.