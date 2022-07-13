Gold glitters for Gascoyne’s Gilbey’s North

Gascoyne Resources has declared standout new drill intercepts from ongoing resource drilling at the Gilbey’s North prospect, located less than 1000 metres from the +2.5 million tonnes per annum processing plant at its Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Ongoing drilling across Gilbey’s North, East and South, as well as Plymouth, Sly Fox and other near-mine targets forms part of the overall strategy to grow mineral resources and ore reserves and extend the mine life at Dalgaranga.

Assay results include the spectacular intercept of 54 metres @ 6.55 grams per tonne gold from 116m down-hole, including 12m @ 20.1g/t gold, the thickest high-grade gold intercept seen in the history of the project.

Gascoyne Resources managing director Simon Lawson said the outstanding results at Gilbey’s North continued to illustrate the substantial nature of the gold mineralisation that the company has discovered on the edge of the main operating pit at Dalgaranga.

“Importantly, recent drilling has revealed that the shallow high-grade mineralisation extends from surface in two different directions and is starting to show signs that the regional potential could be much bigger than even we could have imagined.

“We are especially intrigued by the westerly striking shear-zone style of high-grade gold mineralisation at Gilbey’s North, as this has not been seen at Dalgaranga before.

“The opportunity to delineate a potentially extensive and high-grade system within 1km of our efficient and operational processing plant is an exceptional opportunity.”

Gascoyne was reinstated on the ASX in October 2020 and is focused on production, development and exploration of a number of gold projects in Western Australia underpinned by positive cash flow generated from the Dalgaranga operation.

In financial year 2022, Dalgaranga produced in excess of 71,000 ounces of gold. The acquisition of Firefly Resources, which held the Yalgoo project close to Dalgaranga, was completed in November 2021. The Melville deposit at Yalgoo has the potential to be mined and hauled 110km by road and integrated into the Dalgaranga production plan.