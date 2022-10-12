GM coup for nickel-cobalt TECH project

Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) has entered into a binding equity subscription agreement and offtake agreement with General Motors Holdings (GM), kicking off a long-term strategic collaboration.

GM has agreed to invest up to $US69 million in equity in QPM, comprised of the initial investment of up to $US25m and final investment decision funding of up to $US44m.

At each opportunity, GM will invest the maximum amount possible under its commitment, subject to GM’s total shareholding in QPM being less than 10 per cent.

GM has commited to subscribe for 174,634,791 shares in QPM at a subscription price of 18 cents per share for a total of $US20.1m.

QPM managing director Stephen Grocott said GM’s equity investment and calibre as an offtake counterparty advanced the company closer towards making a final investment decision to construct the TECH Project.

The Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project is poised to become a leading supplier of high-grade, ethically derived advanced battery materials.

The Queensland Government has recognised the benefits of developing the project by granting it prescribed project status, which identifies projects that are of state significance and are economically and socially important to a region.

“GM’s investment in our company and the associated offtake brings us one step closer towards construction of the project where we will one day aim to deliver the world’s cleanest produced nickel and cobalt,” he said.

“We thank GM for their support of our project and look forward to becoming part of the GM sustainably sourced raw material supply chain.”

GM Global Purchasing and Supply Chain vice president Jeff Morrison said the collaboration would provide GM with a secure, cost-competitive and long-term supply of nickel and cobalt from a free-trade agreement partner to help support its fast-growing EV production needs.

