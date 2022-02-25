Global Road Technology recognised as a leader in dust suppression

Stopping dust as a mine or construction site hazard is one of the main goals for engineering firm Global Road Technology (GRT) and this single-minded approach is paying off with the company recognised as a global leader in this field by market research firm Allied Market Research.

This recent report titled, “Dust Suppression Control Market by Chemical (Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Polymeric Emulsions, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Mining, Road Construction, Airports & Military, Oil & Gas, Power & Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” focuses on the growth of this market segment into a US$13.4billion market by 2030 up from US$8.5billion in 2020.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, GRT is recognised as one of the leading companies in the field of dust control and after two years of COVID-19 induced strategic pivoting is emerging from the pandemic with new techniques, process applications, and products with the singular goal of cementing its reputation as the Australian market leader in this space.

According to GRT general manager Daniel Grundy, this report validates the investment in innovation that the company has made, and as he looks at key trends facing the industry in 2022 and beyond he believes GRT is well-positioned for the significant growth predicted in the report.

“Our investment in research and development, coupled with our strategic pivots over the past two years have set us up to conquer the challenges faced today in terms of supply, logistics, and remote support,” Grundy said.

“Critically, lack of site access has allowed us to push ourselves to the forefront of key industry trends around data management and autonomous mining operations as we have developed SMART Autonomous dosing units for our dust control solutions. We have designed products like GRT: Haul-Loc and GRT: Activate that are designed to dovetail into autonomous haulage systems and deliver effective dust control as well as provide critical data currently missing onsite.”

Growth in the dust suppression space over the next decade is being driven by a combination of multiple factors including tightening legislation around air quality and dust exposure, COVID delayed construction projects progressing, and increasing demand in the Asia Pacific region fuelled by mining and infrastructure companies in China and India.

As an international, engineering technology company focussing on providing innovative dust control products and solutions for the mining, civil, agricultural, resources, land development, and environmental management sectors, GRT is well equipped to service this growth across the region and globally.

Its specialisations in dust control, soil stabilisation, erosion control, and water management and investments in innovation have helped to build its reputation as a global leader in dust suppression and reducing particulate pollution caused by mining and construction activity.

For Grundy, these investments along with the business anticipating the changing domestic and global legislative environment focusing on reducing air pollution are why he is positive about the company’s prospects in 2022 and beyond.

“Our investments in innovation, data collection, and our people mean that we are at the forefront in delivering products and services that meet the legal and environmental requirements of our clients in 2022,” Grundy said.

“We are unique in that we have a combination of technology and people expertise drawn from our experience in the mining and construction industry and we are now delivering these products and services at scale.

“Our ability to deliver tailored solutions taking into account each site’s particular pain points – water shortages, surrounding communities, road condition, parent rock, surrounding environment – is what sets us apart and I am looking forward to us building our reputation as a global leader in stopping dust pollution.”