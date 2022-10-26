Global Lithium assumes full control of Manna

Growing multi-asset Western Australian lithium company Global Lithium Resources has entered into binding agreements to acquire the underlying Manna lithium project tenements in Western Australia from Breaker Resources.

The deal includes the remaining 20 per cent interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights.

Manna is an outcropping spodumene bearing pegmatite project located in an infrastructure rich Tier 1 mining jurisdiction.

Since Global Lithium acquired an interest in Manna in late 2021, the company has delivered a maiden mineral resource of 9.9 million tonnes and is currently undertaking an extensive exploration program comprising over 24 kilometres of reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

Global Lithium chair Warrick Hazeldine said the outstanding on-the-ground exploration work completed by the Global Lithium team over the past six months has delivered impressive results at Manna, affording the opportunity to now present an offer to Breaker which he believed was a “win-win for both companies”.

“The acquisition of the underlying tenements provides Global Lithium with a clearer development pathway as we look to conclude these development focused studies in late 2023,” he said.