Glencore’s McArthur River Mining gets tick of approval

Glencore’s McArthur River Mining (MRM) has welcomed the release of the Independent Monitor’s (IM) 2022 Annual Environmental Performance Audit Report (AEPAR).

The AEPAR covers the period May 1 2021 to April 30 2022 and has found MRM achieved a very high level of overall compliance and no environmental issues requiring urgent investigation or attention during the reporting period.

The report again found the McArthur River and its creeks are in good health and the fish are safe to eat.

In reflection of MRM’s continuous improvement on the environmental management of the mine, the overall compliance score of 97 per cent improves on the previous reporting period’s score of 96 per cent.

The report found no non-compliances assessed against the 908 conditions and MRM scored 100 per cent compliance with the NT Environment Protection Authority’s recommendations.

The report also outlined other key areas of success, including:

the Tailings Storage Facility Interception Trench improving groundwater and surface water quality near Surprise Creek since being built in 2020

the successful relocation of a small population of purple-crowned fairy-wrens, which is now breeding

the levels and quality of groundwater at Djirrinmini

rehabilitation in the McArthur River diversion channel, with the mine successfully planting 120,000 seedlings in 2022 and 800,000 seedlings since 2010

growing and developing existing partnerships with local ranger groups for marine and surface water monitoring programs.

“We welcome the release by the Minister of the Independent Monitor (IM) full Annual Environmental Performance Audit Report, and we acknowledge the important role the IM continues to play in independently reviewing the environmental performance of our operations,” MRM manager of business strategy and external relations Adam Hatfield said.

“The report confirms our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment and the positive progress we’ve continued to make in recent years.

“Most importantly, the report found the McArthur River and its creeks continue to be in good health and the fish are safe to eat.”