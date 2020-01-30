Glencore modifies IsaMill to cut costs

Glencore Technology has made two significant changes to the IsaMill grinding mill, cutting civil infrastructure costs by up to 28 per cent.

The company has added a 1600 to 220 kilowatt M7500 to the existing IsaMill to sit between the M5000 and M10000 to fill a gap in its range.

The IsaMill also has a smaller plant configuration, which Glencore engineering manager Nick van Heerden said has been achieved by lowering the IsaMill by two metres for the M3000/M5000, and three metres for the M10000.

“Several changes incrementally saved 22 to 28 per cent of costs to the client through a reduction in steel and concrete,” van Heerden said.

Glencore has also moved the media hopper from under the IsaMill to the side, which can be used to pump media out during maintenance shutdown sequences, rather than dropping it to the hopper below.

Additionally, the team has eliminated the need for separate tanks and additional pumps by tying the gland and IsaCharger waters directly into the plant water.

With these design changes, the IsaMill is now a third of the height of the high intensity grinding (HIG) mill.

Glencore technology lead Mike Hourn said the new M7500 was an asset for operations that required 1600 to 2200 kilowatts of power, but wanted the availability, safety and consistency of the IsaMill.

“These are huge wins for operations and engineering firms wanting to specify the best fit,” Hourn said.

“We’ve already installed the smaller configuration in the Minsur and Woodlawn, but the new M7500 has only just been made available now.

“Like all our IsaMills, the M7500 is guaranteed to scale-up with 100 per cent accuracy. We certainly look forward to installing our first.”

The IsaMill is used for mainstream and ultra-fine grinding and concentrate regrinding. It is the world’s only horizontal fine-grinding mill, helping it to avoid short-circuits.