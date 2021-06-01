Glencore improves environmental compliance at McArthur River

Glencore has been accredited for full compliance with recommendations from the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority (NT EPA) at the McArthur River zinc mine.

The independent environmental monitor for the McArthur River Mine assessed the site from April 1, 2018 to April 30, 2020.

The review determines how Glencore is meeting conditions recommended by its mining authorisation, waste discharge license and NT EPA recommendations.

The miner scored full compliance for the active recommendations made by the NT EPA for the assessment of 274 conditions.

The report found that no significant environmental issues were found at the site during the audit period.

McArthur river had previously suffered from environmental impacts including seepage from its tailing storage facility into the nearby Surprise Creek in 2005, 2007 and 2010, according to an independent monitor’s audit of the site in 2010.

In 2013, a waste rock dump at the site emitted sulfur dioxide.

Glencore subsidiary McArthur River Mining (MRM) general manager Steven Rooney welcomed the achievement.

“We take the findings of the independent monitor very seriously and will keep on working to protect the health of McArthur River and surrounding environment,” he said.

“The entire workforce at MRM is committed to operating responsibly and I’m very proud of their achievements. The independent monitor’s findings are a testament to the considerable and sustained progress we’ve made in recent years.”

In November 2020, Glencore received ministerial approval to continue operating the mine, which allowed it to commence overburden management activities in line with the recommendations from the NT EPA.

The open pit mine delivered more than $550 million to the Northern Territory economy in 2019, with its mine life to continue through to 2038.