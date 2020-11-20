Glencore gets green light to continue McArthur River operations

Glencore has received a ministerial approval to carry on with operations at the McArthur River zinc mine in the Northern Territory.

The approval came from the Northern Territory Minister for Mining and Industry Nicole Manison, allowing Glencore to continue operations at the site and keep 1100 workers and contractors employed.

Glencore can now begin its overburden management activities in line with 30 recommendations from the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

With the operation approved to continue, Glencore is now aiming to increase its Indigenous employment of trainees and apprentices.

Manison said that the continued operations at McArthur River supported jobs and protected the local environment through its strict regulation for the future mine operations.

“The approval of the amended mining management plan 2020 ensures McArthur River mine can continue to operate in an environmentally safe and responsible manner while continuing to support thousands of Territory jobs,” she said.

“Our resources industry is one of the biggest contributions to the Northern Territory economy and our strong future in mining will play a huge role in making the Territory the comeback capital of Australia.”

The approval requires Glencore to work within the conditions set by the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA), and in compliance with the Northern Territory Aboriginal Sacred Sites Act.

Glencore general manager at McArthur River Steven Rooney said that the approval was great news for its 1100 workers, local employees and business partners and suppliers in the Northern Territory.

“It provides certainty for our employees and stakeholders and reflects our ongoing commitment to managing a safe and responsible mining operation,” he said.

“We are very proud of the contribution we make to the Territory and within Gulf Region communities.”

The McArthur River mine contributed more than $550 million to the Northern Territory economy last year, with its investment in community initiatives and purchase of goods and services from 980 business.