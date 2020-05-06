Geoscientist jobs set to overcome coronavirus despite taking hit

Unemployment rates for geoscientists continued to rise in the 2020 March quarter, however fears of a severe impact to the sector from COVID-19 has not yet transpired, according to the Australian Geoscientist Employment Survey.

The survey, which was published by the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), saw geoscientist unemployment rates increase from 7.3 per cent in the 2019 December quarter, to 10 per cent in the March 2020 quarter.

Under-employment for self-employed geoscientists also saw an increase of 5 per cent, from 13.1 per cent in the 2019 December quarter, to 18.1 per cent in the quarter.

Despite a growth in unemployment numbers, Australian Institute of Geoscientists president Andrew Waltho said it’s encouraging to see employers holding on to their geoscientist staff.

“Widespread speculation that the coronavirus pandemic would have a rapid and dramatic impact on geoscientist employment across Australia, where more than 70 per cent of geoscientists work in mineral and energy resource exploration, mining and production, isn’t borne out by the latest survey results,” he said.

“It is a welcoming sign to see that many employers, so far, have been able to retain geoscientist staff, demonstrating a commitment to both their people and business resilience, especially when the proportion of geoscientists employed by small to medium sized companies is considered.