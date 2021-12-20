GenusPlus adds drilling prowess with Fortescue deal

Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary Pilbara Energy Company has awarded a $30 million contract to GenusPlus for 98 kilometres of overhead transmission line in Western Australia.

The transmission line will be a 220-kilovolt single circuit line with the exact location undisclosed by GenusPLus.

The national power and communications infrastructure provider will begin the works immediately, employing about 100 people for the job.

GenusPlus managing director David Riches thanked Fortescue for showing faith in the company as a previous contract at the Iron Bridge Magnetite project wraps up.

“It is a compliment to the team and recognition for GenusPlus that Fortescue has awarded our business with further contracts for the next stage of the Pilbara Transmission project,” Riches said.

“We look forward to further growing our relationship with Fortescue on this significant project.”

The scope of works includes the drilling of holes for transmission towers, a service Riches said he was keen to build at GenusPlus.

“Internalising the drilling services that relate directly to the construction of powerlines will provide GenusPlus with added flexibility and control of the critical path of construction timelines,” Riches said.

The drilling equipment will cost approximately $6 million to GenusPlus.

In January, GenusPlus signed two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts with Fortescue at its Iron Bridge Magnetite project, 145 kilometres south of Port Hedland.

The EPC contracts called for the design, construction, testing, installation and commissioning of power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The company made headlines more recently in June when Rio Tinto awarded a power installation contract for the Kangaroo Hill bulk supply substation in Dampier, Western Australia.

That contact cost Rio $60 million and supported the miner’s Pilbara operations with a 15-kilometre dual-circuit 220 kilovolt transmission line from Katherine to Dampier.