Genesis grabs majority of Dacian

Genesis Minerals has acquired control of Dacian, acquiring a majority of the voting shares in the company.

Genesis has previously made a recommended off-market takeover offer for Dacian, and as a result of the change of control, the likelihood of a superior proposal emerging is low.

Dacian shareholders intending to accept the offer have been encouraged to do so immediately, as there is no reason to delay.

By accepting the offer, Dacian shareholders will receive 0.0843 Genesis shares per Dacian share, allowing them to hold shares in a financially stronger company with attractive growth prospects in the Tier 1 Leonora-Laverton gold district of Western Australia.

All the Dacian directors, with the exception of Sue-Ann Higgins, will resign. Craig McGowan will be appointed independent non-executive chair of Dacian.

Genesis’ nominees – Tony Kiernan, Morgan Ball and Lee Stephens – will be appointed to the Dacian board as non-executive directors, with Kiernan appointed chair.

Genesis managing director Raleigh Finlayson said Dacian shareholders should be aware that if Genesis is not entitled to proceed to compulsory acquisition, and Dacian continues to be listed on the ASX following the offer, then the decrease in the number of Dacian shares available for trading may have a material adverse impact on their liquidity and valuation.

“Depending on the level of acceptances received and other considerations, Dacian may also apply to de-list from the ASX, in which case it may become more difficult for Dacian shareholders to sell their shares,” he said.

The offer is currently scheduled to close at 50pm Perth time on October 3, 2022, unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act.