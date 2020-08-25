Gem Diamonds unearths 442ct diamond

Gem Diamonds has found a high quality 442-carat Type II diamond at the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

The Letšeng mine in Lesotho is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world, with the 442 carat discovery being one of the largest diamonds recovered this year.

The value of the diamond has not been determined, but Gem Diamonds chief executive officer Clifford Elphick said a portion of its sale would be used for a ‘special community project’ with the Government of Lesotho.

“The recovery of this remarkable 442 carat diamond, one of the world’s largest gem quality diamonds to be recovered this year, is further confirmation of the calibre of the Letšeng mine and its ability to consistently produce large, high quality diamonds,” he said.

“It is also a fitting testament to the dedication of the employees in the group to have recovered such an extraordinary diamond, whilst at the same time maintaining strict adherence to health and safety precautions during the global (COVID-19) pandemic.

“A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this diamond will be used to fund a special community project, as agreed with our partners the Government of Lesotho.”

Gem Diamonds has a 70 per cent interest in the Letšeng mine, which is famous for producing large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds.