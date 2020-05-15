Gascoyne puts Dalgaranga back on track

Gascoyne has produced more than six thousand ounces of gold at record grades for the fourth consecutive month at the Dalgaranga gold mine in Western Australia.

The company produced 6506 ounces of gold in April with a processed grade of 0.98 grams per tonne — the best gold grade at Dalgaranga to date.

Gascoyne’s fourth straight 6000-ounce plus month at Dalgaranga is due to accessing higher gold grades from the Gilbey’s Main Zone (GMZ), with approximately 60 per cent of the ore processed being sourced from GMZ.

The promising results have steadied Gascoyne to be on track for its June quarter guidance of 18,000 to 21,000 ounces of gold.

In April, a total of 226,500 dry tonnes were processed at the record grade, and achieved 90.9 per cent total process recovery.

Gascoyne entered voluntary administration last year, however, the company has been able to continue its operations.

The Dalgaranga gold project has been given a seven-year mine life, with mining (four years) ending in the 2023 December quarter, while processing will continue for seven years through its 2.5 million tonnes per annum processing facility.