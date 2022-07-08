Gascoyne gets to gold guidance

Gascoyne Resources’ Dalgaranga Gold Mine in Western Australia has produced a within-guidance figure of 71,153 ounces for the 2022 financial year.

But gold production of 16,298oz for the June Quarter was down on the record of 21,669oz achieved in the March Quarter, reflecting the impacts of inclement weather and significantly increased COVID-19 cases in Western Australia over the past four months.

Despite this, Dalgaranga was able to post a solid quarter of production and achieve full-year guidance, while at the same time enjoying considerable near-mine exploration success, pouring 16,597oz of gold and selling 16,882oz at an average realised price of $2620 per oz, generating over $44 million in revenue in the June Quarter.

Following the repayment of the remaining $10 million of convertible note debt on March 31, 2022, Gascoyne remains free of corporate debt and also remains gold hedge-free.

The company also invested $3 million in delineating future sources of production through highly successful exploration and resource definition drilling at Gilbey’s North, Gilbey’s Eastern Footwall and Plymouth.

Gascoyne managing director, Simon Lawson, said the company was able to meet several challenges head-on and deliver a full-year production outcome in line with guidance numbers.

“A combination of rain events and increased absenteeism caused by COVID-19 impacted our mining activities during the Quarter, but the team has worked extremely hard to ensure that we could deliver on our undertakings to the market in a safe and environmentally responsible manner,” he said.

“Our balance sheet remains very healthy with a net cash balance in excess of A$30 million, which enables us to continue to invest in our future.

“Like all mining companies in Western Australia, we are faced with the challenge of increased input costs and increased competition for personnel. We continue to do all we can to proactively manage our cost base and we have had good success in retaining our employees.”