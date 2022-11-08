Funds for next stage of Rum Jungle rehabilitation

The Federal Government has agreed to fund Stage 3 of the Rum Jungle rehabilitation process in the Northern Territory.

This grant is a significant milestone for the project, which seeks to improve the environmental condition of the former Rum Jungle mine and surrounding area, and empower traditional owners through training and employment opportunities.

The Northern Territory Government Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade is recruiting Traditional Owners to rehabilitate the site and strengthen cultural connection to land, and is working in collaboration with the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Stage 3 is the implementation phase of physical site works which will include:

groundwater and surface water treatment

bulk earthworks to deconstruct existing waste rock dumps and reform storage facilities for chemically and physically safe long term storage

establish cover systems for new storage facilities

pit backfilling with lime amended rock and establishing cover system

realignment of water course and installation of erosion and sediment control features including fish passage features

establishment, operation and closure of clean fill excavation pits

ecological restoration of site and surrounds including revegetation, weed, feral animals and fire management

supporting management of radiation, safety, environment and cultural requirements

public road upgrades and modifications to support safety.

Stage 3 implementation works will occur in phases, with physical works already underway. Procurement for the major contracts has commenced.

The former Rum Jungle site is located about 105km south of Darwin and 6km north of Batchelor. It was first opened as a mining site in the 1950s.

The Australian and Northern Territory Governments have been working to improve environmental conditions in the region since the 1980s, culminating in the current Rum Jungle Rehabilitation Project which commenced in 2009.

The project has occurred in a series of staged works, which has most recently included empowering 10 Warai and Kungarakan people with conservation and land management skills through a Traineeship with the Department of Industry Tourism and Trade. Of the 10 trainees, five are now NT Government employees within the team.

For more information about the Rum Jungle Rehabilitation Project, visit https://industry.nt.gov.au/industries/mining-and-energy/mine-rehabilitation-projects

Federal Resources and Northern Australia minister Madeleine King said the Government remained a steadfast supporter of the project and advancing First Nations Australians through reconnection to rehabilitated land.

“This project milestone demonstrates our commitment to improving the condition of the land, preserving Indigenous heritage and culture, and empowering Traditional Owners with training and jobs in conservation land management,” she said.