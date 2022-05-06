Funding to empower Aboriginal opportunities

The Western Australian Government has committed $14.6 million to ensure developments in the state’s resources industry deliver improved outcomes for Aboriginal people.

The Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety will establish an Aboriginal Empowerment Unit to develop and implement its Aboriginal Empowerment Initiative (AEI) program.

This program will ensure mining and resources projects and policies are developed in a culturally respectful way, and improve information access for Aboriginal people related to activities on their lands.

The program will also create new Aboriginal liaison officer roles to meet with Traditional Owners to share information and promote best practice engagement between industry and Aboriginal people.

The AEI aims to promote and help maintain strong relationships and partnerships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the broader community and the State Government, to create and expand economic opportunities in the resources industry.

Part of the funding will be used to create up to 29 jobs at the Unit from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said it was important that Western Australian mining and petroleum activities also deliver improved outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“While there has been much progress, there is still more work that needs to be done to strengthen the capacity of their involvement in resources development,” he said.

“This includes being part of the decision-making on future economic development opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their communities.”