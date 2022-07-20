Full steam ahead at Savannah

Panoramic Resources’ Savannah Nickel Project has officially gone into production, following the first production of concentrate in October 2021.

The increase in underground mining will continue throughout FY23 as development of additional levels opens up new areas for production from Savannah North.

Operations at the project, located in the East Kimberley, were restarted in 2021 and the project was successfully recommissioned with first concentrate shipment in December 2021.

Panoramic managing director Victor Rajasooriar said Savannah had a 12-year mine life with clear potential to further extend this through ongoing exploration.

“The asset provides excellent leverage to the nickel, copper and cobalt markets which are heavily linked to global decarbonisation and vehicle electrification,” he said.

“Production and cost guidance for FY23 has now been completed and reflects a consolidation of a progressive ramp-up into FY23. Guidance further reflects the impact the preceding 12 months has had on the project with tight labour availability, inflationary cost pressures and border closures all adversely affecting the day-to-day running of the business.

“Full credit to our team of employees and contractors for successfully achieving commercial production from Savannah less than six months since we produced first concentrate. Our focus will continue to be on safely and efficiently ramping up underground mining activities and optimising processing plant performance as we move into FY23.”