Fosterville gold produces 2021 Melbourne Cup

Gold from Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville mine in Victoria has again been used to produce the Lexus Melbourne Cup ahead of the 2021 race.

The gold miner and ABC Bullion have partnered with the Victorian Racing Club once more to produce the most highly coveted trophy in Australian horse racing.

The gold in the cup was sourced locally from the site near Bendigo for a second year and was handcrafted by artisans at W.J. Sanders to meet the exact Victoria Racing Club’s specifications.

Every curve, every angle and every dimension is within one tenth of a millimetre of the original design, which is now valued at more than $275,000.

The Fosterville gold mine, on the back of the modern gold rush, has played a significant part in recreating excitement for Victorian gold mining, attracting new exploration and investment in central Victoria as its largest gold producer since 2009.

Kirkland Lake vice president of Australian operations Ion Hann said the company was honoured to have Fosterville produce the gold for the 2021 Melbourne Cup.

“The Melbourne Cup continues to be a symbol of resilience in the face of significant community disruption, particularly in Victoria this year,” he said.

“It is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the people in the region.”

The Victorian Racing Club has confirmed that Fosterville gold mine has supplied approximately one-and-a-half kilograms of 18-carat gold to produce the 2021 Melbourne Cup.

The Fosterville mine is making a huge contribution to economies and communities in Victoria.

It is the largest gold producing mine in the state, employing more than 600 local people and supporting a range of supply businesses.

The Melbourne Cup was born from the wealth of the Victorian gold rush that brought the world to our doorstep and transformed the nation.