Fortescue to power Pilbara project with Rolls-Royce engines

Fortescue Metals Group is set to receive 15 Rolls-Royce gas gensets that will power the Iron Bridge magnetite project in Western Australia.

The arrangement stems from an agreement between Rolls-Royce agent Penske Australia and Contract Power to supply gensets that are based on the new Rolls-Royce Bergen 20-cylinder gas engine.

They will be integrated with a 150-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) farm and battery storage through Fortescue’s Pilbara Generation project.

The hybrid energy system will then be connected to the transmission network Fortescue is building in the Pilbara, which will power Iron Bridge with the right amount of electricity in a reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly way.

Bergen Engines managing director Jon Erik Røv said the new Rolls-Royce Bergen gas engines were used to generate base-load peak power and were well suited for remote mines.

“The engines are designed for different operating modes (and) are well suited for remote locations and have excellent capability to meet quick and frequent load changes, which is essential in microgrids,” Røv said.

Penske Australia managing director Hamish Christie-Johnston added that the company was thrilled to introduce these motors to the Australian market via the partnership.

“We are excited to partner with Contract Power on this critical infrastructure project as we introduce the Bergen medium speed portfolio to the Australian market,” Christie-Johnston said.

“Penske Australia sees this as an opportunity to set a new benchmark for medium-speed gas power stations in the Pilbara region and we are highly committed to the success of the project.”

The Rolls-Royce Bergen genset engines are low-emission, efficient units that will deliver low-cost and clean energy to support Fortescue’s growing portfolio of renewable energy.

The engines will be shipped from Bergen, Norway, to Western Australia next year.