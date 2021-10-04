Fortescue offers support as operations resume at Solomon Hub

Fortescue Metals Group is progressively recommencing operations at its Solomon Hub iron ore facilities in Western Australia’s Pilbara region following an incident last week.

Fortescue announced its ore processing activity at Solomon Hub has recommenced while mining activity has steadily increased after a collapse of ground caused one male worker to lose their life.

The company continues to work alongside relevant authorities including the WA Police and WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety to carry out investigations.

Fortescue chief executive officer Elizabeth Gaines said the company was offering any assistance required for those affected.

“This is a very sad day for Fortescue and all our thoughts are with his family as we provide our full support to them at this very difficult time,” Gaines said.

“The wellbeing of the entire Fortescue family is our priority with a range of support services available across our sites, including the Fortescue Chaplains and Employee Assistance Program.”

Solomon Hub is located 300 kilometres south of Port Hedland and its three mines – Firetail, Kings Valley and Queens Valley – have the capacity to produce 75 million tonnes of iron ore per annum.

Fortescue recently awarded a 10-year contract worth over $500 million to the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation to develop new mines at Solomon Hub.

The contract is recognised as the largest deal by Fortescue with an Aboriginal business and will see a working group formed to collaboratively work together on all stages of the mine development.

The Solomon Hub fatality came less than two weeks after another incident occurred at CITIC Pacific’s Sino Iron mine in Western Australia involving a 52-year-old maintenance worker.

In mid-September, operations were suspended at the Gregory Crinum coal mine in central Queensland following an incident involving two underground miners.