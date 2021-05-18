Fortescue renews trust in software provider

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) has extended its contract with K2fly for infoscope land management solutions, adding three years to an already long-term partnership.

The extension is worth $1.455 million to the software as a service (SaaS) provider and will see the two companies working together for at least 12 years.

K2fly’s chief executive officer Brian Miller said FMG had taken full advantage of what the company had to offer.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with FMG which commenced in 2012. The FMG approach is looking at this as an integrated solution across heritage, environment, tenements, land use permits and social investment rather than in silos as world’s best practice,” Miller said.

FMG has used K2fly’s solutions across its Pilbara operations, and has come to standardise the technology in Europe and South America.

K2fly acquired Decipher for Mining in January for $3.7 million in shares and has since received interest for Decipher’s solutions from major mining companies including BHP.

Evolution Mining has also signed a contract with K2fly for a tailings solution that will be initially implemented at Lake Cowal in New South Wales, close to the miner’s Cowal gold mine.

In February, K2fly chief commercial officer Nic Pollock said the Decipher acquisition was important in responding to a heightened focus on environmental social governance ideals.

“Our success in building our resource Inventory and governance solutions with global tier one and two clients has rapidly uncovered multiple further technical assurance needs of our customers, particularly in tailings, heritage and rehabilitation as well as land access and disturbance,” he said.

“This is coinciding with higher levels of required reporting and compliance following the release of the global tailings standard, plus the laser focus shareholders now have on ESG.”