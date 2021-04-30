Fortescue power iron ore mines with Pacific Energy

Fortescue Metals Group has contracted Pacific Energy to build Western Australia’s largest network integrated battery energy storage system (BESS).

Under the contract, Pacific Energy will design, construct, test, install and commission two BESS units as part of Fortescue’s power network in the Pilbara region.

The BESS units will supply electricity from gas and solar power facilities to Fortescue’s Pilbara iron ore mines after being connected to Fortescue’s transmission network.

Pacific Energy will involve Hitachi ABB power grids and Kokam as key suppliers of the project.

Pacific Energy subsidiary Hybrid Systems Australia will deliver the bulk of the project.

“We will be bringing together key components from two highly regarded specialist equipment suppliers to deliver an end solution for Fortescue, which will become the largest network connected BESS in Western Australia and is among the world’s largest to be developed for an industrial application,” Hybrid Systems Australia executive director Michael Hall said.

Fortescue has twice contracted Pacific Energy as part of its Pilbara Energy Connect program.

Pacific Energy chief executive Jamie Cullen said their relationship dated back to 2007.

“This latest award is a significant endorsement of our group’s capabilities and credentials across all forms of traditional and renewable generation, in both remote and network connected energy generation and storage,” he said.

Fortescue plans to join its stationary energy facilities in the Pilbara into a network that allows for additional renewable energy to be integrated in the future.

The project is aimed to leverage renewable energy and provide low-cost power to its iron ore mines, including the Iron Bridge magnetite project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Fortescue’s other operations in the Pilbara include the Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Western Hub and Hedland operations.

The company has invested $US700 million ($900 million) in energy infrastructure as of January last year.