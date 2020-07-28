Fortescue hands Solomon energy contract to Pacific Energy

Fortescue Metals Group has contracted Pacific Energy subsidiary, Contract Power Australia to build a power station at its Solomon iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement, Contract Power will install 15 Rolls Royce Bergen B36:45 gas generators supplied by Penske Australia.

The generators are low-emission, medium speed units with fuel efficiency. This will deliver low-cost, clean energy to support Fortescue’s growing penetration of renewable energy in the Pilbara Energy Connect program, according to Pacific Power chief executive Jamie Cullen.

“We believe that these large-scale reciprocating generators will be the technology of choice for new projects like Fortescue’s Pilbara Generation project, as part of their Pilbara Energy Connect program,” Cullen said.

Reciprocating generators suited Fortescue’s needs because their reliability, low emissions and high fuel efficiency had been proven around the world in harsh operating environments such as Australia’s Pilbara region, he added.

Site works will commence in September following the completion of design and engineering work.

Penske Australia’s managing director Hamish Christie-Johnston said the company was excited to partner with Contract Power on this infrastructure project.

“We see this as an opportunity to set a new benchmark for medium-speed gas power stations in the Pilbara and this site being used as a reference for future projects,” Christie-Johnston said.

The announcement follows several contract wins by the Pacific Energy subsidiary this year, including an eight-year contract with Capricorn Metals for a gas-fuelled power station at the Karlawinda gold mine in the Pilbara.