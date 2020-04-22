Fortescue extends COVID-19 assistance to Aboriginal Australians

Fortescue Metals Group is set to distribute over 1300 care packages of essential supplies to Aboriginal communities in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

Representatives of Aboriginal communities will have access to 29 pallets of non-perishable food and critical hygiene products in Port Hedland, Karratha and Roebourne, thanks to the support of Woollahra, SureKleen, Action Industrial Catering and Sodexo.

The packages add to Fortescue’s coronavirus response, which has also included Aboriginal suppliers as part of its procurement strategy.

This allows Fortescue to secure supplies such as medical supplies, hand sanitisers and hygiene products to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“We are acutely aware of the risks of COVID-19 to regional and remote Aboriginal communities and are working proactively with a range of stakeholders to ensure they are supported during and after this global health and economic crisis,” Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines said.

“As a business operating in the Pilbara, we have built longstanding relationships with our Native Title partners and now more than ever, it is vital that we work together to ensure these communities remain safe and resilient.”

Fortescue’s support for Aboriginal Australians also involves working closely with its Aboriginal business partners to ensure they remain resilient during and after the coronavirus pandemic.