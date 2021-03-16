Fortescue enlists SIMPEC for Cloudbreak contract

Fortescue Metals Group has awarded SIMPEC with a $2.1 million contract for jaw crusher replacement works at the Cloudbreak iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Two Metso Outotec Nordberg C160 jaw crushers will be replaced under the contract.

This involves the removal of structural and mechanical items to access the jaw crushers, which will be reinstalled after the jaw crushers are replaced.

The works also include maintenance and modifications to Fortescue’s Hopper 5 hoppers, chutes and screens at Cloudbreak.

It marks SIMPEC’s first contract with Fortescue, and the company’s first sustaining capital works project.

SIMPEC managing director Mark Dimasi said the company had striven to work with Fortescue.

“It has been a long-term goal of SIMPEC to work directly for Fortescue and to break into the field of sustaining capital works. By building our sustaining capital portfolio, SIMPEC aims to achieve a more stable cash-flow as well as provide continuity for our workforce,” he said.

“This is a very proud moment for the team, and we look forward to successful completion of this project and what we hope will be a long-term relationship with Fortescue.”

SIMPEC and fellow WestStar subsidiary Alltype Engineering have secured around $60 million in new contract awards for the 2021 financial year.

SIMPEC was also granted a works contract by Pilbara Minerals for the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project in Western Australia in March.

The company also formed a joint venture with Aboriginal-owned contractor IronMerge in February.

Despite not being directly contracted by Fortescue before, SIMPEC was previously chosen by Energy Power Systems Australia in 2019 to construct 25-megawatt diesel power generation facilities at Fortescue’s Eliwana mine and rail project in Western Australia.

SIMPEC’s Hopper 5 jaw crusher contract is now under way and is slated for completion by April.