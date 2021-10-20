Fortescue awards five-year contract to Indigenous business

Fortescue Metals Group has contracted Indigenous business Bugarrba to provide engineered scaffold services at its port operations and facilities in Western Australia.

Bugarrba is a joint venture with members of the Njamal community in the Pilbara region of WA and mining services company SRG Global.

Worth approximately $25 million across five years, the contract will enable Bugarrba to carry out its vision of providing meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities to its people and Aboriginal people more broadly.

“Bugarrba are excited to secure this important contract for the Njamal people and are looking forward to working with SRG and Fortescue to provide many training and employment opportunities for our people, and the opportunity to do more for our local communities,” Bugarrba board member Terry Wilson said.

SRG Global managing director David Macgeorge echoed Wilson’s sentiments, excited SRG can share this journey with Bugarrba.

“SRG are proud to be awarded this significant contract in joint venture with Bugarrba and we look forward to delivering on the collective aspiration to do more for Aboriginal employment and community engagement,” he said.

The traditional land of the Njamal people covers 42,000 square kilometres within the Pilbara with its name meaning ‘Country’ in the Njamal language.

SRG Global was awarded a similar contract from Fortescue in February, tasked with maintenance and shutdown services across the mining company’s rail and port sites in Western Australia.

In September, Fortescue entered a new joint venture with members of the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation, with the two partnering to develop new mines at Fortescue’s Solomon Hub operations in Western Australia.

The 10-year mine services contract was regarded as the largest-ever awarded to an Indigenous business by Fortescue.

Under the co-management framework, Fortescue and members of Wintawari – the prescribed body corporate for the Eastern Guruma People – will establish a culturally safe mining joint venture to mine the East and West Queens deposits.