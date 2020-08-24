Fortescue awards Christmas Creek contract to WestStar

WestStar Industrial has won a contract from Fortescue Metals Group for process piping fabrication works at the Christmas Creek iron ore mine in Western Australia.

The wet high intensity magnetic separation (WHIMS) project will implement new technology to extract iron more more efficiently than the magnetic separation method used at Christmas Creek.

Alltype managing director Kelvin Andrijich said supply chain disruptions both overseas and interstate to multiple industries had given the company new opportunities for the Australian company.

“Recent supply chain disruption to overseas and interstate fabrication options has increased the market opportunity of the business, resulting in significantly increased levels of tendering for committed major project works, new clients domestically and internationally, with notable consumption of industry capacity,” he said.

“(WestStar Industrial subsidiary) Alltype (Engineering) has been delivering accelerated fabricated steel, plate and piping products and equipment to enable major resource and infrastructure projects to maintain progress and momentum on site.

“Once this alternative supply chain process was proven successful, it has resulted in multiple repeat orders and future supply opportunities. Our site teams continue to assist with critical infrastructure works on both planned and reactive basis to our client’s needs.”

Alltype’s works at Fortescue make up part of the $7 million in contracts the engineering business has been awarded relating to mining, oil and gas, power generation, water, waste processing and transport infrastructure projects this financial year.