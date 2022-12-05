Fortescue and ATCO unveil WA’s first sustainable hydrogen station

The refuelling station will be based in ATCO’s Clean Energy Innovation Hub in Perth.

After receiving $1 million in funding from the WA Government’s Renewable Hydrogen program in 2020, Fotescue and ATCO have revealed the H2 Refueller. The station, which produces renewable electricity in ATCO’s Jandakot facility, will assist in Fortescue- and ATCO-related production.

The two companies have also agreed to assist the WA police by supplying power to their mass of hydrogen vehicles, with the station able to refuel a Toyota Mirai for up to 500km of emissions-free travel in less than five minutes.

Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest praised the use of hydrogen as a global warming combatant.

“Green hydrogen is a practical, implementable solution that we all need to help combat global warming,” Forrest said. “Our mission at Fortescue is to make this renewable alternative to fossil fuels available at a global scale and at a competitive cost.

“Just as Fortescue is committed to stepping beyond fossil fuels to achieve real zero operational emissions by 2030, we are proud to support the decarbonisation of WA’s transport sector by providing the choice to fill tanks with a zero-emissions fuel source.

“We are very proud of this project, which is the embryonic start of a huge new industry across the globe. We are grateful for the support of the WA Government and delighted to partner with ATCO on this project, which is helping establish WA’s green economy, creating new jobs and opportunities for Western Australians.”

ATCO Australia country chair Patrick Creaghan shares similar hopes for the future of renewable energies in the global market.

“We are thrilled to see the hydrogen refuelling station [HRS] commissioned and ready to fuel the next generation of zero-emission transport on our roads,” Creaghan said.

“The milestone showcases a real testament of industry and government partnering to kickstart a hydrogen economy.”