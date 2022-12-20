Fortescue acquisition expands Robe Mesa project

CZR Resources has acquired granted exploration licence E08/2137 from Fortescue, which covers the southern flank of Rio Tinto’s Mesa F deposit and is contiguous with CZR’s P529 (South Robe) deposit in Western Australia.

The combined locations are located only 5 kilometres south of CZR’s existing Robe Mesa deposit, which recently had its mineral resource upgraded to 45.2 million tonnes at 56 per cent iron.

CZR said consolidating Robe South provided the company with a potential second source of iron ore for its Robe Mesa project, either as a standalone source or blended with the Robe Mesa deposit, and is consistent with CZR’s strategy of growing mine life and production rates for the broader project.

CZR managing director, Stefan Murphy, said securing the Fortescue tenement was a good strategic fit, both for additional Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) production and infrastructure planning.

“While our P529 deposit is small in comparison to the Robe Mesa ore body, we recognised a higher grade zone that crosses into E08/2137 which has the potential to develop into a satellite deposit to feed the Robe Mesa processing plant,” he said.

“E08/2137 has heritage clearance over drill lines in the target higher-grade zone and we hope to be drilling early in the new year in preparation for a P529 Resource update.

“In addition to the resource potential on E08/2137, CZR has pegged two tenements as potential haul routes that cross through the tenement. Securing the potential for road construction materials on the southern flank of Rio Tinto’s Mesa F deposit made the acquisition even more attractive to CZR”.