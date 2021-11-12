Forrest calls for net-zero shipping at COP26

Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest is calling for a net zero 2040 target to be embraced by the entire shipping industry as the mining sector focusses on lowering emissions.

Forrest highlighted the shipping industry during an address for Transport Day at the United Nations Conference of the Parties climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, while providing examples of the technical capabilities in large shipping to support the target.

Fortescue subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries’ Green Fleet Team is moving quickly to convert a 75-metre vessel, the MMA Leveque, in collaboration with MMA Offshore Limited, over the next 12 months so it can run almost totally on green ammonia.

According to Forrest, this brings the shipping industry much closer to becoming carbon neutral well before 2040 with only entrenched industry practices slowing global progress of carbon neutral shipping.

The MMA Leveque will run on green fuel and is part of Fortescue’s broader fleet of trucks, locomotives and ships all undergoing technical transition to operate on green fuels.

Forrest said the MMA Leveque will show the shipping industry the power of a vessel fuelled by green ammonia in real-world conditions.

“We are investing heavily in research and development to transform our trains, trucks and ships on the road, rail and sea with zero pollution fuels as soon as possible,” Forrest said.

“It is world-leading technology and will assist in providing the shipping industry with the practical knowhow to decarbonise completely.”

Earlier this year, FFI’s Green Fleet Team achieved the successful combustion of blended ammonia fuel in a locomotive, paving the way to achieve a renewable locomotive operation using 100 per cent green ammonia.

Fortescue announced in October that it will aim to abolish scope 3 carbon emissions by 2040 through various projects with FFI.

The major iron ore miner is the first of its kind to set targets of this scope and timeframe, while it also aims to halve current emissions from shipping ore by 2030.