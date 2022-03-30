Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Newcrest, Core Lithium, Orica and more.

****

Newcrest Mining has announced the appointment of Philip Bainbridge as an independent non-executive director and a member of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, effective from April 1, 2022.

Bainbridge has extensive senior executive experience, primarily in the oil and gas sector across exploration, development and production.

His most recent executive role was as executive general manager LNG for Oil Search. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles at Pacific National and BP Group.

Newcrest chairman Peter Tomsett welcomed Bainbridge to the Board of Directors.

“With his extensive senior executive and board experience, and his experience in implementing major projects and working in Papua New Guinea, Philip will make a tremendous contribution to the Newcrest Board,” Tomsett said.

****

Australia’s next lithium producer, Core Lithium, has announced the resignation of foundation managing director Stephen Biggins.

Biggins will step down from the role before the end of the year due to personal reasons, and the Board wished him the best for his future.

“After nearly 12 years with Core, I am proud of the contribution I have made to the discovery and development of the Finniss Lithium Project and growing the company to become Australia’s next lithium producer,” Biggins said.

“Core is in perfect position to reach its next stage of growth as a lithium producer, and I feel it is the right time to step down as managing director and pass the torch on to the right person to lead Core in this next stage.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Board, management and employees of Core as well as Core shareholders for their support over the years.”

****

Orica has appointed Gordon Naylor as independent, non-executive director, effective April 1, 2022.

Chairman Malcolm Broomhead said with Naylor’s many years of global leadership experience at CSL, he will be a strong addition to the Board and complement the future strategy of the company.

“I am delighted to welcome Gordon to the Orica Board. He is an experienced business leader with a strong track record in growing businesses in challenging international environments,” Broomhead said.

“With his engineering background, and experience in global supply chain and information systems strategy and implementation, Gordon will bring valuable insights into Orica’s growth strategy, manufacturing network and broader operations.”

Naylor will offer himself for election as a director at the next Annual General Meeting in December 2022.

****

Sandfire Resources has announced the appointment of independent non-executive director John Richards as non-executive chair, effective from April 30, 2022.

Richards succeeds Derek La Ferla, who has served as the non-executive chairman of Sandfire since May 17, 2010.

An economist with more than 35 years’ experience in the resources industry, Richards has held strategy and business development positions across several mining companies and has worked extensively in the investment banking and private equity industries.

Richards is also a non-executive director of leading gold producer Northern Star Resources and mineral sands company Sheffield Resources.

“It is an honour to succeed Derek as Sandfire’s Chair. Under Karl’s leadership and Derek’s guidance, Sandfire is emerging as a globally significant producer of future-facing metals,” Richards said.

“The other non-executive directors and I look forward to working with Karl and the Sandfire management team to support them as they build on this base and generate sustainable rewards for our shareholders into the future.

“We also take this opportunity to thank Derek for his many years of service and look forward to his ongoing support over the coming months. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

****

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has announced the appointment of its new chief executive officer Craig Doyle, who will start in June 2022.

Doyle has extensive executive, operational and project funding experience across multiple industries in northern Australia.

Doyle was the chief executive officer (CEO) of Gladstone Ports Corporation from 2013 to 2016 and the CEO of Mackay Regional Council for nearly five years and is well versed in the needs of regional communities and key infrastructure requirements.

“I am looking forward to continuing to build on NAIF’s record of successfully developing projects in northern Australia,” Doyle said.

“I am impressed by what has been achieved so far with the delivery of significant investment commitments across critical sectors of the northern economy.

“The impact of these projects shows the enormous potential of NAIF with projects forecast to generate $25 billion in economic impact and support over 13,000 jobs.”

****

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) has announced Craig Haymes, a highly seasoned civil engineer with national and international resources-sector experience, as the organisation’s new CEO.

GPC chair Anthony Lynham said Haymes had a reputation for leadership, business operations, project management, sustainability performance and corporate governance, with a focus on environmental protection and maintaining a safe workplace.

“The Corporation is entering an exciting phase and we welcome Craig and his diverse experience,” Lynham said.

“Our operations across the three ports of Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg are growing and diversifying at an extraordinary rate – hydrogen will be a fundamental part of our port in the near future, but we also know that coal and LNG exports will be here for decades to come.

“He was most recently executive vice president with INPEX Australia, where he had a lead role in the $60 million INPEX Ichthys LNG Project in the environmentally sensitive area of Darwin Harbour, and previously held senior executive positions with ExxonMobil in multiple regions and countries.”

Paul Heagney will continue as acting CEO until Haymes takes up office in May 2022.