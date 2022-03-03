Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Perenti and more.

Rio Tinto non-executive director Hinda Gharbi will depart the company after the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on April 8, as she transitions into a new role at Bureau Veritas.

Gharbi has served on the miner’s board since 2020, but will now take up the role of chief operating officer and then chief executive officer at the French testing and certification company.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson recognised Gharbi’s contribution throughout the pandemic.

“I would like to thank Hinda for her considerable contribution to the Board over the last two years and for her wise counsel. On behalf of the Board, I wish Hinda well for the future, particularly in her new role at Bureau Veritas,” Thompson said.

Fortescue Metals Group has accepted the resignation of non-executive director Cao Zhiqiang, as the Doctor of Chemical Engineering also leaves his role as chairman of Chinese company, Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Group.

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest thanked Zhiqiang for his four years at the company.

“I am grateful for Dr Cao’s service to Fortescue since his appointment in January 2018,” Forrest said.

“His deep knowledge and experience in the steel industry has assisted in guiding the board in its decision-making over the last four years.”

Mineral Resources (MRL) has announced the retirement of non-executive chairman Peter Wade and appointed James McClements to replace him in a long-awaited succession plan.

Wade has filled the role for 23 years, since his time as managing director of Crushing Services International (CSI) in 1999 and Process Minerals International in 2022.

These companies were the building blocks of MRL, according to the mining services company.

MRL founder and managing director Chris Ellison recounted Wade’s significant contribution to the business.

“When Peter joined us in 1999, he arrived with a reputation as a distinguished and impressive leader in Australia’s engineering, contracting and construction sectors,” Ellison said.

“Peter leaves MRL with all the acclaim he deserves for the leadership, expertise and guidance he has provided to our company – and its foundation subsidiaries – to enable us to become the well-respected market leader we are today.”

Perenti has appointed civil engineer Craig Laslett as a non-executive director, brining 40 years of experience across some of Australia’s largest mining services and infrastructure companies.

This experience has seen him in the role of managing director for Leighton Contractors, a subsidiary of Leighton Holding Group (now CIMIC Group), as well as managing director for private Adelaide contractor Leed Engineering.

Perenti chair Robert Cole said these experiences will hold him in good stead at Perenti.

“With vast executive experience and significant expertise across diversified businesses spanning infrastructure, mining and resources, building and industrial sectors, Craig’s background will complement and improve our already strong board at Perenti,” Cole said.

Laslett is passionate about adding value to the contracting and services industries through digital capabilities and diversity by providing opportunities to Indigenous and disadvantaged youth.

Iluka Resources has announced the retirement of Greg Martin following the company’s AGM on April 13.

Martin has held the position since December 2013 and said he was happy with the progress he’d been a part of since that time.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a director and chairman of Iluka over the past almost nine-and-a-half years and it has been a privilege to work with such an exceptional board and management team,” Martin said.

“The last decade has seen significant progress and development at Iluka. I am especially proud of our strong track record of good corporate governance, the often overlooked letter in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) conversation.”

Martin will be succeeded by Rob Cole, who has also spent time as managing director of Beach Energy and held several roles at Woodside Petroleum.