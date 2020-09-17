Follow the leaders: This week’s executive movements

Keep up with the latest executive movements across the mining sector, including at Peabody Energy, SSR Mining, Alacer Gold and others.

Peabody Energy has bid farewell to its long-standing chief operating officer Charles Meintjes, who has resigned from the company.

The company alerted the United States Securities and Exchange Commission last week that Meintjes would be leaving to “pursue other interests”.

Meintjes has been with Peabody since 2007 and was described by the company as a valued contributor for many years.

****

SSR Mining and Alacer Gold have shuffled the boards as the two companies merge and Alacer becomes an SSR subsidiary.

The newly created board comprises five directors from the previous SSR and Alacer boards.

It now consists of Michael Anglin as SSR chairman, along with Rod Antal, Thomas Bates, Brian Booth, Edward Dowling, Simon Fish, Alan Krusi, Beverlee Park, Kay Priestly and Elizabeth Wademan.

The executive team includes Rod Antal as SSR president and chief executive. Stewart Beckman will be chief operating officer, Edward Farid chief corporate development officer, Gregory Martin chief financial officer and Michael Sparks chief legal and administrative officer.

****

Great Western Exploration has welcomed Tom Ridges to the team as managing director.

Ridges is a geologist of more than 14 years, with a proven record I gold and base metals exploration, project development and mining.

His most recent role was exploration manager at Mineral Resources, where he led the team in exploration, new project evaluation, resource modelling and mine geology.

Prior to this, Ridges spent 12 years with Regis Resources as a key member of the geological team, holding senior geology and mine management roles such as geology superintendent and alternate mine manager.

Ridges said he was delighted to be joining the Great Western team and excited about the opportunities ahead for the company.

****

GBM Resources has appointed economic geologist Brent Cook as an independent non-executive director as the company farewells retiring exploration director Neil Norris.

Cook has more than 40 years’ experience in exploration, mining and finance, having worked in the mining sector across 60 countries.

He was chief analyst at Global Resource Investments, now Sprott Global, and an advisor for junior mining companies, money management groups and individual investors.

Cook has also worked as an independent advisor and mining analyst across North America and Europe.

Norris, whose resignation is effective as of September 17, has been a part of GBM since 2007 to strengthen the company’s exploration assets and growing its project portfolio.

GBM executive chairman welcomed Cook to the team and thanked Neil for his 13 years of service.

****

Mayur Resources has created a new role of Papua New Guinea business leader as the company gathers pace as a major mining player in the island nation.

Distinguished Papua New Guinea business leader Hubert Hanjause Namani will fill the role as a non-executive director in the Mayur board.

Namani is a legal practitioner and senior member of the Papua New Guinea Bar, with extensive commercial and litigation experience spanning over 20 years.

His expertise includes public policy, landowner engagement, traditional legal and regulatory activities, trade and investment.

Mayur managing director Paul Mulder said he looked forward to working with Namani to help the company realise its vision for its Papua New Guinea operations.